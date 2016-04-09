Terry Hunter is an American house music DJ from Chicago, Illinois. He has been active in the Chicago music scene since the early 1990s. He has produced many of his own albums, as well as remixes for other artists.

Born and raised in Chicago, he was introduced to music at a very early age by his father, a DJ who played mostly soul and disco music at a west side tavern. As a teen, Terry built a following by DJing at neighborhood and high school parties, then went on to play several seminal Chicago clubs and parties.

In 1990, as the Chicago house music sound was exploding internationally, Terry produced his first release,[1] "Madness", which became an underground hit. While continuing to DJ in Chicago and beyond, he honed serious production skills, contributing his talents to remixes for top artists, including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, R. Kelly, Byron Stingily (of Chicago’s Ten City), Barbara Tucker and La India. His 1997 track, "Harvest for the World", (a cover of the Isley Brothers track) peaked at #48 in the UK Singles Chart in July that year. Terry has co-written and produced tracks for R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn as well as for Chicago natives Syleena Johnson and Rhymefest. His work includes numerous collaborations, such as 2011’s "Mass Destruction" project with his friend and colleague, DJ/producer Kenny Dope, with whom he remixed Kanye West’s "Addiction". To develop the next generation of house music talent, Terry launched his own label, T’s Box Records, in 2004.