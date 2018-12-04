Jill GomezBorn 21 September 1942
Jill Gomez
1942-09-21
Jill Gomez Biography (Wikipedia)
Jill Carnegy, Countess of Northesk (née Gomez) (born 21 September 1942) is a Trinidadian and British soprano who enjoyed an active career on the operatic stage and in the concert hall in a wide repertoire, and has made many recordings.
Powder Her Face (an Opera in two acts) Op.14, ACT I, Scene 3: Nineteen thirty-six: Come here
Thomas Adès
Last played on
Thomas Adès
Powder Her Face (an Opera in two acts) Op.14, ACT I, Scene 3: Nineteen thirty-six: Come here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Powder Her Face (an Opera in two acts) Op.14, ACT I, Scene 3: Nineteen thirty-six: Come here
Last played on
Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
Maurice Ravel
Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
Last played on
Notturni ed Alba
John McCabe
Notturni ed Alba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16b.jpglink
Notturni ed Alba
Last played on
Iberia Suite (El Puerto)
Isaac Albéniz
Iberia Suite (El Puerto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Iberia Suite (El Puerto)
Last played on
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
Thomas Adès
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande - suite Op.80
Gabriel Fauré
Pelleas et Melisande - suite Op.80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Pelleas et Melisande - suite Op.80
Last played on
La Paloma
Sebastián Iradier
La Paloma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghj9n.jpglink
La Paloma
Last played on
Cabaret Song: "Seit ich so viele Weiber sah..."
Arnold Schoenberg
Cabaret Song: "Seit ich so viele Weiber sah..."
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Cabaret Song: "Seit ich so viele Weiber sah..."
Last played on
Vexilla Regis (Sinfonia Fidei)
Alun Hoddinott
Vexilla Regis (Sinfonia Fidei)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ctvgy.jpglink
Vexilla Regis (Sinfonia Fidei)
Last played on
La cucaracha
Trad.
La cucaracha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghj9n.jpglink
La cucaracha
Ensemble
Last played on
El Sombrero de tres picos (Dance of the miller's wife),
Manuel de Falla
El Sombrero de tres picos (Dance of the miller's wife),
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5csy.jpglink
El Sombrero de tres picos (Dance of the miller's wife),
Last played on
Miss Julie (Act 1)
William Alwyn
Miss Julie (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0x4.jpglink
Miss Julie (Act 1)
Last played on
Admeto, re di Tessaglia - opera in 3 acts (feat. René Jacobs, Il Complesso Barocco & Alan Curtis)
Jill Gomez
Last played on
Jill Gomez
Admeto, re di Tessaglia - opera in 3 acts (feat. René Jacobs, Il Complesso Barocco & Alan Curtis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Admeto, re di Tessaglia - opera in 3 acts (feat. René Jacobs, Il Complesso Barocco & Alan Curtis)
Last played on
Trois poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
Members of the Ensemble InterContemporain, Maurice Ravel, Jill Gomez & Pierre Boulez
Trois poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trois poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
Performer
Last played on
The Knot Garden (opening)
Michael Tippett
The Knot Garden (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
The Knot Garden (opening)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-04T18:22:49
4
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecmj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-27T18:22:49
27
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecz5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-31T18:22:49
31
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emwxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-11T18:22:49
11
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej2rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-03T18:22:49
3
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
