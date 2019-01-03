Kenny BakerUK trumpeter. Born 1 March 1921. Died 7 February 1999
Kenny Baker
Kenny Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Baker (1 March 1921 in Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire – 7 December 1999) was a player of jazz trumpet, cornet and flugelhorn, and a composer.
Kenny Baker Tracks
Blue Ice
Kenny Baker
Blue Ice
Blue Ice
Swingin' the Blues
Kenny Baker
Swingin' the Blues
Swingin' the Blues
Stoona
Kenny Baker
Stoona
Stoona
Bakerloo Non-Stop
Kenny Baker
Bakerloo Non-Stop
Bakerloo Non-Stop
Tenderly
Kenny Baker
Tenderly
Tenderly
Phil The Fluter's Ball
Kenny Baker
Phil The Fluter's Ball
Phil The Fluter's Ball
You Make Me Love
Kenny Baker
You Make Me Love
You Make Me Love
Youre Lucky To Me
Kenny Baker
Youre Lucky To Me
Youre Lucky To Me
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Kenny Baker
Our Love Is Here To Stay
What's New
Kenny Baker
What's New
What's New
Blues In Threes
Kenny Baker
Blues In Threes
Blues In Threes
Always in my heart
Kenny Baker
Always in my heart
Always in my heart
Studio B Boogie
Kenny Baker
Studio B Boogie
Studio B Boogie
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Kenny Baker
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Love Walked In
Kenny Baker
Love Walked In
Love Walked In
Georgia
Kenny Baker
Georgia
Georgia
Bougainvillia (feat. Kenny Baker)
Ted Heath
Ted Heath
Bougainvillia (feat. Kenny Baker)
Bougainvillia (feat. Kenny Baker)
