Sandra Campbell ChapinBorn 1934
Sandra Campbell Chapin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5997941e-f177-4e4c-9234-2b62dbda0867
Sandra Campbell Chapin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra Gaston Chapin (born 1934) is an American poet/songwriter and activist. She is best known for her songwriting collaborations with her second husband, singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, and is also the mother of singer Jen Chapin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandra Campbell Chapin Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist