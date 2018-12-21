Erland von KochBorn 26 April 1910. Died 31 January 2009
Erland von Koch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1910-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59975db8-10c4-4d54-854d-f1a2ba397447
Erland von Koch Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigurd Christian Jag Erland Vogt von Koch (26 April 1910 – 31 January 2009) was a Swedish composer. He wrote symphonies, ballets, an opera, and other compositions, including music for film.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erland von Koch Tracks
Sort by
Nordic Capriccio
Erland von Koch
Nordic Capriccio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
Nordic Capriccio
Conductor
Last played on
Elegaic theme with variations op 17
Erland von Koch
Elegaic theme with variations op 17
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegaic theme with variations op 17
Performer
Last played on
Nordiska Impromptus
Erland von Koch
Nordiska Impromptus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nordiska Impromptus
Performer
Last played on
Melo-Ritmo
Erland von Koch
Melo-Ritmo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melo-Ritmo
Ensemble
Last played on
Erland von Koch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist