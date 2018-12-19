George Fenton
George Fenton Biography (Wikipedia)
George Fenton (born George Richard Ian Howe; 19 October 1949) is an English composer best known for his work writing film scores and music for television such as for the BBC series The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jewel In The Crown
George Fenton
Jewel In The Crown
Jewel In The Crown
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika
George Fenton
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika
Theme from Bergerac
George Fenton
Theme from Bergerac
Theme from Bergerac
Looking for Eric (2009) - Title theme
George Fenton
Looking for Eric (2009) - Title theme
Looking for Eric (2009) - Title theme
Bergerac
George Fenton
Bergerac
Bergerac
Theme from Shoestring
George Fenton
Theme from Shoestring
Theme from Shoestring
The Ascension (Miss Shepherd's Waltz)
George Fenton
The Ascension (Miss Shepherd's Waltz)
The Ascension (Miss Shepherd's Waltz)
Groundhog Day (1993): "Drunks"
George Fenton
Groundhog Day (1993): "Drunks"
Groundhog Day (1993): "Drunks"
"Shadowlands"(1993): "Veni Sancte Spiritu" / "End Credits"
George Fenton
"Shadowlands"(1993): "Veni Sancte Spiritu" / "End Credits"
"Shadowlands"(1993): "Veni Sancte Spiritu" / "End Credits"
Shadowlands
George Fenton
Shadowlands
Shadowlands
Phil Steals The Money
George Fenton
Phil Steals The Money
Phil Steals The Money
Wolf Pack
George Fenton
Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack
The Cricket Match
George Fenton
The Cricket Match
The Cricket Match
Ghandi (1982) - Salt
George Fenton
Ghandi (1982) - Salt
Ghandi (1982) - Salt
THE BLUE PLANET
George Fenton
THE BLUE PLANET
THE BLUE PLANET
Remembering Miss Shepherd
George Fenton
Remembering Miss Shepherd
Remembering Miss Shepherd
Collision and Confession
George Fenton
Collision and Confession
Collision and Confession
A Sepulchre
George Fenton
A Sepulchre
A Sepulchre
The Day Centre
George Fenton
The Day Centre
The Day Centre
Freewheeling
George Fenton
Freewheeling
Freewheeling
Impromptu No. 3 In G-Flat Major, Op. 90, D 899 (Excerpt)
George Fenton
Impromptu No. 3 In G-Flat Major, Op. 90, D 899 (Excerpt)
Broadstairs
George Fenton
Broadstairs
Broadstairs
In Care
George Fenton
In Care
In Care
Piano Concerto No. 1 In E Minor, Op.11 (Excerpt)
George Fenton
Piano Concerto No. 1 In E Minor, Op.11 (Excerpt)
Two Women - Tango
George Fenton
Two Women - Tango
Two Women - Tango
Special Paint
George Fenton
Special Paint
Special Paint
The Neighbours
George Fenton
The Neighbours
The Neighbours
Walk Through The Cemetery
George Fenton
Walk Through The Cemetery
Walk Through The Cemetery
Re-Parking
George Fenton
Re-Parking
Re-Parking
Alive and Well
George Fenton
Alive and Well
Alive and Well
Past BBC Events
Frozen Planet in Concert
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2018-02-17
17
Feb
2018
Frozen Planet in Concert
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 20 - 100 Years of Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-31
31
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 20 - 100 Years of Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
