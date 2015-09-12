Clay BlakerBorn 27 June 1950
Randall Clay Blaker (born June 27, 1950) is an American country musician, singer-songwriter, and producer based in Texas for most of his career. His songs have been recorded by many other artists, including George Strait, Tim McGraw, The Derailers, LeAnn Rimes, Doug Sahm, Johnny Mathis and Barbra Streisand. Blaker has also been a popular regional entertainer and has released several albums of his own material with his band, the Texas Honky-Tonk Band.
