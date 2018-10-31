Bill Reichenbach, Jr.Jazz trombonist. Born 20 November 1949
Bill Reichenbach, Jr.
1949-11-20
Bill Reichenbach, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
William Frank Reichenbach Jr. (born November 30, 1949) is an American jazz trombonist and composer. He is the son of Bill Reichenbach, who was the drummer for Charlie Byrd from 1962 to 1973. He is best known as a session musician for television, films, cartoons, and commercials. He recorded a solo album, Special Edition, where he is featured on tenor as well as bass trombone.
