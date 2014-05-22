Jutty Ranx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59870905-362e-41c3-839f-4791c2f0ff59
Jutty Ranx Biography (Wikipedia)
Jutty Ranx is an American electronic dance music band, consisting of vocalist Justin Taylor, Jaakko Manninen, a DJ associated with the Finnish act Beats and Styles and Ryan Malina. Their debut single "I See You" has been listed in the official Italian digital downloads chart, certified by FIMI, for 13 weeks; it peaked at number 3 in March 2013. It was also certified 2xplatinum for selling more than 60,000 copies.
They released their self-titled debut album on May 21st 2013 in Italy, with summer release globally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jutty Ranx Tracks
Sort by
I Don’t Believe It
Jutty Ranx
I Don’t Believe It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don’t Believe It
Last played on
Retreat
Jutty Ranx
Retreat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Retreat
Last played on
Jutty Ranx Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist