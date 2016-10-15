Sahara HotnightsFormed 1992
Sahara Hotnights
1992
Sahara Hotnights Biography (Wikipedia)
Sahara Hotnights were an all-female rock band from Robertsfors, Sweden. Their style incorporates elements of garage rock, power pop and punk.
Sahara Hotnights Tracks
On Top Of Your World
Sahara Hotnights
On Top Of Your World
On Top Of Your World
Hot Night Crash
Sahara Hotnights
Hot Night Crash
Hot Night Crash
