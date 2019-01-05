Ron CarrollBorn 1968
Ron Carroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59840a97-f186-4352-8fb8-3d25577ca629
Ron Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Ron Carroll is an American DJ, singer, songwriter and producer. He is primarily known in the house music circuit. Carroll has worked with many of house's most famous producers, including E-Smoove, Maurice Joshua and Bob Sinclar. He has also produced, usually with partner Spero Pagos, for other vocalists or his own songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ron Carroll Tracks
Sort by
He's Gonna Make It Alright (The Full Disco Mix) (feat. Ron Carroll)
Mike Dunn presents Tha RC Groove Project
He's Gonna Make It Alright (The Full Disco Mix) (feat. Ron Carroll)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Gonna Make It Alright (The Full Disco Mix) (feat. Ron Carroll)
Performer
Last played on
Satisfy Ultimatum (Max Styler Smashup)
Mercer, Malaa, Ron Carroll & Disclosure
Satisfy Ultimatum (Max Styler Smashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041b14c.jpglink
Satisfy Ultimatum (Max Styler Smashup)
Last played on
Work (feat. Ron Carroll)
Huxley
Work (feat. Ron Carroll)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7j6.jpglink
Work (feat. Ron Carroll)
Last played on
Re-rewind (When The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David)
Original Dodger
Re-rewind (When The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ywtjp.jpglink
Re-rewind (When The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David)
Last played on
Born Acid
Ron Carroll
Born Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gfbw0.jpglink
Born Acid
Last played on
Poindexter's Groove
Ron Carroll
Poindexter's Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poindexter's Groove
Last played on
Chained To A Dead Camel x Walking Down The Street
Clouds & Ron Carroll
Chained To A Dead Camel x Walking Down The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chained To A Dead Camel x Walking Down The Street
Performer
Last played on
Walking Down The Streets
Ron Carroll
Walking Down The Streets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td9p0.jpglink
Walking Down The Streets
Last played on
We Did Alright (Golden Boy Remix)
Jumpstar
We Did Alright (Golden Boy Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Did Alright (Golden Boy Remix)
Last played on
Walking Down The Street With My Nikes On
Ron Carroll
Walking Down The Street With My Nikes On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1987 I Like It
Ron Carroll
1987 I Like It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1987 I Like It
Last played on
Get On Up
Ron Carroll
Get On Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get On Up
Last played on
We Did Alright (Henrix & Sevag Remix) (feat. Ron Carroll)
Jumpstar
We Did Alright (Henrix & Sevag Remix) (feat. Ron Carroll)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Did Alright (Henrix & Sevag Remix) (feat. Ron Carroll)
Performer
Last played on
Deep In My Soul (JJ Flores Remix)
Ron Carroll
Deep In My Soul (JJ Flores Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ron Carroll Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist