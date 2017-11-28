Leafcutter John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0471cpc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5983952f-deb5-4bbc-8dec-ad0319e1ffec
Leafcutter John Biography (Wikipedia)
Leafcutter John is the recording name of John Burton, a UK-based musician and artist. He makes frequent use of Max/MSP in his compositions. Much of Burton's style is based in computer music and use of samples of everyday sounds. However, he also has roots as a folk musician, and this influence is apparent in his more recent work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leafcutter John Tracks
Sort by
The Bell That Never Rang (Leafcutter John Remix) (feat. Leafcutter John)
Lau
The Bell That Never Rang (Leafcutter John Remix) (feat. Leafcutter John)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqthv.jpglink
The Bell That Never Rang (Leafcutter John Remix) (feat. Leafcutter John)
Last played on
Let's stick together
Leafcutter John
Let's stick together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Let's stick together
Last played on
I Know You Can
Leafcutter John
I Know You Can
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
I Know You Can
Performer
Last played on
Gulps
Leafcutter John
Gulps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Gulps
Performer
Last played on
Sines
Leafcutter John
Sines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Sines
Performer
Last played on
The Price of Gold feat. Salivate Metal
Leafcutter John
The Price of Gold feat. Salivate Metal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
The Price of Gold feat. Salivate Metal
Leafcutter's mystery sound
Leafcutter John
Leafcutter's mystery sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Leafcutter's mystery sound
NIME Light Controlled
Leafcutter John
NIME Light Controlled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
NIME Light Controlled
I Know You Can
Leafcutter John
I Know You Can
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
I Know You Can
Gulps
Leafcutter John
Gulps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Gulps
Last played on
Resurrection
Leafcutter John
Resurrection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Resurrection
Last played on
Chicago In The Fog (resurrection)
Leafcutter John
Chicago In The Fog (resurrection)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Sunshine
Jeff Williams, Ingrid Laubrock, Luc Ex & Leafcutter John
Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine
Performer
Last played on
Sine
Leafcutter John
Sine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Sine
Last played on
Palm Reader / Introduction in the Wrong Place
Leafcutter John
Palm Reader / Introduction in the Wrong Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Guitar Composed
Leafcutter John
Guitar Composed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471cpc.jpglink
Guitar Composed
Last played on
Leafcutter John Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist