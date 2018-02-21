Rolf Hind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5982992d-7fcf-41b7-b3b4-49cf9ba5fa34
Rolf Hind Biography (Wikipedia)
Rolf Hind (born 1964 in London) is a British pianist and composer. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London and at the University of California, Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rolf Hind Performances & Interviews
Rolf Hind Tracks
Sort by
Tauromaquia
Simon Holt
Tauromaquia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1b3.jpglink
Tauromaquia
Last played on
Piano Concerto: Rondo prestissimo
Poul Ruders
Piano Concerto: Rondo prestissimo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Piano Concerto: Rondo prestissimo
Last played on
In the Mists (1st mvt)
Leos Janáček
In the Mists (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
In the Mists (1st mvt)
Last played on
Some Distant Chimes
Simon Holt
Some Distant Chimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1b3.jpglink
Some Distant Chimes
Last played on
Studies Nos. 6 & 7
Conlon Nancarrow
Studies Nos. 6 & 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br13y.jpglink
Studies Nos. 6 & 7
Last played on
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine; no.1
Olivier Messiaen
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine; no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine; no.1
Last played on
A Book of Colours: 4. Some distant chimes
Simon Holt
A Book of Colours: 4. Some distant chimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1b3.jpglink
A Book of Colours: 4. Some distant chimes
Last played on
5 Piano Pieces - I
Kate Whitley
5 Piano Pieces - I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0515v7g.jpglink
5 Piano Pieces - I
Last played on
Eco-Pavan
Simon Holt
Eco-Pavan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1b3.jpglink
Eco-Pavan
Last played on
Choler
Rebecca Saunders
Choler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb8.jpglink
Choler
Last played on
The Dark Hug of Time
Rolf Hind
The Dark Hug of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dark Hug of Time
Last played on
Grave (Piano Sonata Op.93)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Grave (Piano Sonata Op.93)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Grave (Piano Sonata Op.93)
Last played on
Study for player piano No.6
Conlon Nancarrow
Study for player piano No.6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br13y.jpglink
Study for player piano No.6
Last played on
The Air Inside the Cage
Hind & Rolf Hind
The Air Inside the Cage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Air Inside the Cage
Composer
Last played on
Tiger's Nest
Rolf Hind
Tiger's Nest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger's Nest
Performer
Last played on
Pulse - Film Score For Piano, Percussion And Gamelan
Dobrinka Tabakova
Pulse - Film Score For Piano, Percussion And Gamelan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrk6.jpglink
Pulse - Film Score For Piano, Percussion And Gamelan
Last played on
Out of doors - suite Sz.81 for piano
Béla Bartók
Out of doors - suite Sz.81 for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Out of doors - suite Sz.81 for piano
Last played on
Sonata no. 5 for prepared piano
John Cage
Sonata no. 5 for prepared piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8m.jpglink
Sonata no. 5 for prepared piano
Last played on
PULSE
Dobrinka Tabakova
PULSE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrk6.jpglink
PULSE
Last played on
Hallelujah Junction (Part One)
John Adams
Hallelujah Junction (Part One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Hallelujah Junction (Part One)
Last played on
Maya-Sesha (feat. Martyn Brabbins & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
Rolf Hind
Maya-Sesha (feat. Martyn Brabbins & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
Maya-Sesha (feat. Martyn Brabbins & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
Last played on
China Gates (feat. Rolf Hind)
John Adams
China Gates (feat. Rolf Hind)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
China Gates (feat. Rolf Hind)
Last played on
The City of Love: No.1 (feat. David Alberman & Sarah Leonard)
Rolf Hind
The City of Love: No.1 (feat. David Alberman & Sarah Leonard)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The City of Love: No.1 (feat. David Alberman & Sarah Leonard)
Last played on
Shepherd's hey vers. piano solo or duet (feat. Rolf Hind)
Percy Grainger
Shepherd's hey vers. piano solo or duet (feat. Rolf Hind)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Shepherd's hey vers. piano solo or duet (feat. Rolf Hind)
Last played on
The Tiniest House of Time, for accordion and orchestra
Rolf Hind
The Tiniest House of Time, for accordion and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Cage: Sonata 5 and 6 (Sonatas and Interludes)
Rolf Hind
John Cage: Sonata 5 and 6 (Sonatas and Interludes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewhq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-09T18:26:12
9
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e88hn3
Victoria & Albert Museum
2004-09-06T18:26:12
6
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 08
Victoria & Albert Museum
Proms 2002: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-23T18:26:12
23
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 68
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehfc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-05T18:26:12
5
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eddmbp
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-12T18:26:12
12
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist