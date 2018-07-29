Martin BelmontBorn 21 December 1948
Martin Belmont
1948-12-21
Martin Belmont Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Belmont (born 21 December 1948) is an English rock and country-blues guitarist.
Martin Belmont Tracks
Seven Curses
Martin Belmont
Seven Curses
Seven Curses
Last played on
The Man In Black
Martin Belmont
The Man In Black
The Man In Black
Last played on
