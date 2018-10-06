The Eagles were a 1950s rhythm and blues vocal group from the Washington, D.C. area. They recorded the original version of "Tryin' to Get to You" (Rose Marie McCoy - Charles Singleton), better known through the versions by Elvis Presley (one of his Sun recordings) and The Animals (as "Trying To Get You"). Advertising for The Eagles' record in "Billboard" magazine indicates that the format of the title was "Tryin' To Get To You", with an apostrophe.

The Eagles released "Tryin' to Get to You" on Mercury Records (#70391, the B-side of "Please Please") in 1954, the year before Elvis Presley's version was recorded. Presley's vocal delivery appears to be influenced by that of The Eagles' lead singer, but Scotty Moore's guitar solo on the Presley recording replaces a saxophone solo heard on the original.

The Eagles had two further releases on Mercury, "Such a Fool"/"Don't You Wanna Be Mine" (#70464, 1954) and "I Told Myself"/"What A Crazy Feeling" (#70524 1955). An Eagles anthology LP released c.1989 by German reissue label Bear Family, Trying To Get To You, included three additional tracks.