Allá is a rock band formed by three young Chicanos (Mexican-Americans) from Chicago: Jorge Ledezma (guitars, keyboards, vibraphone, composer & producer), his brother Angel Ledezma (drums) and Lupe Martinez (vocals, guitar and keyboards). As inspired by German krautrock (Can, Faust), 60s pop productions (from Phil Spector to Tamla Motown) and electronica as by Mexican trio music and Brazilian Tropicalia, they aim at producing a kind of psychedelic Latin pop/rock. The band members previously collaborated in an instrumental band called Defender, and the Ledezma brothers have played with former Can singer Damo Suzuki.

Allá's debut album was produced over a 4-year period by Jorge Ledezma with sound engineer Colin Studybaker (Iron and Wine, National Trust). Recordings took place in and around Chicago, at Clava Studios, Engine Music, (Tortoise's) John McEntire's Soma Electronic Studios & others, as well as at Tambourine Studios in Sweden, where Jorge laid down the string and horn arrangements alongside arranger Patrik Bartosch (Eggstone, The Cardigans). Entitled Es Tiempo, the album came out on Crammed Discs in 2008.