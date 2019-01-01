The Foreign ExchangeNicolay & Phonte, hip-hop/soul collaboration
The Foreign Exchange
The Foreign Exchange Biography (Wikipedia)
The Foreign Exchange is an R&B/electronica/hip hop duo consisting of the American rapper/singer Phonte and the Dutch record producer Nicolay.
The Foreign Exchange Tracks
Body
Daykeeper
Sincere
If I Knew Then
Take Off The Blues
All That You Are
Make Me A Fool
Come Around
Maybe She'll Dream Of Me
