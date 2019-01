João Lourenço Rebelo, or João Soares Rebelo (1610 – 16 November 1665) was the only Portuguese composer to adopt the Venetian polychoral style. Despite his closeness to the king John IV of Portugal (1603–1656), and despite what is traditionally said, Rebelo never held any office in the royal household.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia