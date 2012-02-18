João Lourenço RebeloBorn 1610. Died 1661
João Lourenço Rebelo
1610
João Lourenço Rebelo Biography (Wikipedia)
João Lourenço Rebelo, or João Soares Rebelo (1610 – 16 November 1665) was the only Portuguese composer to adopt the Venetian polychoral style. Despite his closeness to the king John IV of Portugal (1603–1656), and despite what is traditionally said, Rebelo never held any office in the royal household.
João Lourenço Rebelo Tracks
Incipit lamentation Jeremiae prophetae
Laudatus sum
Laudate Dominum
Credidi propter
Laudate pueri
Beatus vir (Selva morale e spirituale)
Dixit Dominus
Panis angelicus
