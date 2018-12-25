Gerald MoorePianist. Born 30 July 1899. Died 13 March 1987
Gerald Moore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04532v0.jpg
1899-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5978ca05-f0dd-42ef-b716-4ec0cbf659f8
Gerald Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Moore CBE (30 July 1899 – 13 March 1987) was an English classical pianist best known for his career as an accompanist for many famous musicians. Among those with whom he was closely associated were Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Elisabeth Schumann, Hans Hotter, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Victoria de los Ángeles and Pablo Casals.
Moore gave lectures on stage, radio and television about musical topics. He also wrote about music, publishing volumes of memoirs and practical guides to interpretation of lieder.
Gerald Moore Tracks
Gute Nacht (Die Winterreise, D911)
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Der Lindenbaum, D 911 No 5 (Winterreise)
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Richard Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Last played on
Erlkönig, D 328
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Meditation from 'Thais'
Jules Massenet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Last played on
Die Taubenpost, D 965a
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Dichterliebe, Op.48: nos.12-13
Robert Schumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Last played on
Du bist die Ruh
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Caprice Viennois
Fritz Kreisler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Last played on
Song without Words, Op 109
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Nacht und Träume, D 827
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Sicilienne in E flat major
Maria Theresia von Paradis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Last played on
Der Doppelgänger
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
The Hums of Pooh
Harold Fraser-Simson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532v0.jpglink
Singer
Last played on
Kol Nidrei
Max Bruch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Last played on
Im Fruhling D.882
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Duetto buffo di due gatti
Gioachino Rossini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Last played on
Um Mitternacht
Hugo Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Last played on
Im Fruhling
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Sound the trumpet (Come Ye Sons of Art, Z.323)
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Die Schone Mullerin: Das Wandern
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Wandrers Nachtlied ('Über allen Gipfeln ist ruh'), D768
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Die Forelle, Op 32, D 550
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
La belle dame sans merci
Charles Villiers Stanford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Last played on
The Keys of Canterbury (Folks Songs from Somerset)
Traditional, Cecil Sharp, Steuart Wilson & Gerald Moore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532v0.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
Salut d'amour Op12
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Last played on
Die Schone Mullerin, D795 - excerpts
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Duet for Two Cats
Gioachino Rossini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Last played on
Kol Nidrei, Op 47
Max Bruch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Last played on
Vilanelle for horn and piano
Paul Dukas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrp.jpglink
Last played on
Schwanengesang D.957: Die Taubenpost
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Wandrers Nachtlied I: 'Der du von dem Himmel bist'
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Le Colibri
Ernest Chausson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Last played on
An die Musik, D 547
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Neue Liebe, neues Leben, Op. 75 no.2
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1944: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehqj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1944-07-12T18:40:13
12
Jul
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1943: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh4q2m
Royal Albert Hall
1943-07-21T18:40:13
21
Jul
1943
Proms 1943: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1941: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e894wh
Royal Albert Hall
1941-07-30T18:40:13
30
Jul
1941
Proms 1941: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb3p5v
Queen's Hall
1940-09-07T18:40:13
7
Sep
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehpnc8
Queen's Hall
1940-09-06T18:40:13
6
Sep
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
Back to artist