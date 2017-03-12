Hughie Jones
Hughie Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5975fff3-3814-4f7e-abca-215359454e69
Hughie Jones Tracks
Sort by
The Constitution and the Guerriere
Hughie Jones
The Constitution and the Guerriere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Liverpool Packet
Hughie Jones
The Liverpool Packet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Liverpool Packet
Last played on
The Handsome Cabin Boy
Hughie Jones
The Handsome Cabin Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Handsome Cabin Boy
Last played on
The Arial and the Taeping
Hughie Jones
The Arial and the Taeping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mist Over The Mersey
Hughie Jones
Mist Over The Mersey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mist Over The Mersey
Last played on
Blood on the Ice
Hughie Jones
Blood on the Ice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood on the Ice
Last played on
Solomon Browne
Hughie Jones
Solomon Browne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solomon Browne
Last played on
With His Gold Watch In His Hand
Hughie Jones
With His Gold Watch In His Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With His Gold Watch In His Hand
Last played on
The Sinking Of The Reuben James
Hughie Jones
The Sinking Of The Reuben James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Navies Way
Hughie Jones
The Navies Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Navies Way
Last played on
Champion of the Seas
Hughie Jones
Champion of the Seas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champion of the Seas
Last played on
Hughie Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist