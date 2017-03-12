Lee PomeroyEnglish bass/guitar player, has collaborated with the band Archive. Born 23 February 1967
Lee Pomeroy
1967-02-23
Lee Pomeroy Tracks
The Hansbach
Rick Wakeman
Narrator
The Protector A
Martin Price
Raise Your Hands
Martin Price
Past BBC Events
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2011
Abbey Road Studios
