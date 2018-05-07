Hagai ShahamIsraeli violin virtuoso. Born 8 July 1966
Hagai Shaham
1966-07-08
Hagai Shaham Biography (Wikipedia)
Hagai Shaham (Hebrew: חגי שחם, born July 8, 1966) is an acclaimed Israeli violin virtuoso. He began studying the violin at the age of six and was the last student of the late Professor Ilona Feher. He is also a violin teacher, and a professor at the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music (formerly the Samuel Rubin Israel Academy of Music), in the Faculty of Arts at Tel Aviv University.
Hungarian Dances WoO1 (No. 1 in G minor)
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dances WoO1 (No. 1 in G minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dances WoO1 (No. 1 in G minor)
Last played on
Romance, JW VII/3
Leos Janáček
Romance, JW VII/3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Romance, JW VII/3
Last played on
Abodah for violin and piano
Ernest Bloch
Abodah for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abodah for violin and piano
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 21, 'Concerto dramatique'
Jeno Hubay
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 21, 'Concerto dramatique'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 21, 'Concerto dramatique'
Performer
Last played on
21 Hungarian dances - no.5 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
21 Hungarian dances - no.5 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
21 Hungarian dances - no.5 in G minor
Last played on
Andante and scherzo capriccioso, Op 16
Ferdinand David
Andante and scherzo capriccioso, Op 16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Andante and scherzo capriccioso, Op 16
Last played on
Suite, Op 5 (Finale)
Jeno Hubay
Suite, Op 5 (Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Suite, Op 5 (Finale)
Performer
Last played on
Violin concerto No 4 in E minor Op 23; 3rd mvt Allegretto grazioso
Hagai Shaham
Violin concerto No 4 in E minor Op 23; 3rd mvt Allegretto grazioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
Violin concerto No 4 in E minor Op 23; 3rd mvt Allegretto grazioso
Composer
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 20 in D minor
Hagai Shaham
Hungarian Dance No 20 in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 20 in D minor
Last played on
Scenes from the Csardas: No. 9 Czinka Panna's Tune
Jeno Hubay
Scenes from the Csardas: No. 9 Czinka Panna's Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scenes from the Csardas: No. 9 Czinka Panna's Tune
Last played on
