Antony BeaumontMusicologist and conductor. Born 27 January 1949
Antony Beaumont
1949-01-27
Antony Beaumont Biography (Wikipedia)
Antony Beaumont (born 27 January 1949 in London) is an English and German musicologist, writer, conductor and violinist. As a conductor, he has specialized in German music from the first half of the 20th century, including works by Zemlinsky, Weill, and Gurlitt. As a musicologist, he has published books on Busoni, Zemlinsky, and Mahler.
Antony Beaumont Tracks
Cymbeline - incidental music (Op.14), Prelude
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Cymbeline - incidental music (Op.14), Prelude
Cymbeline - incidental music (Op.14), Prelude
Fruhlingsbegrabnis
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Fruhlingsbegrabnis
Fruhlingsbegrabnis
Sinfonietta Op 23
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Sinfonietta Op 23
Sinfonietta Op 23
