Justin Randall Timberlake (born January 31, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer. Born and raised in Tennessee, he appeared on the television shows Star Search and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club as a child. In the late 1990s, Timberlake rose to prominence as one of the two lead vocalists and youngest member of NSYNC, which eventually became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Timberlake began to adopt a more mature image as an artist with the release of his debut solo album, the R&B-focused Justified (2002), which yielded the successful singles "Cry Me a River" and "Rock Your Body", and earned his first two Grammy Awards.
His critically acclaimed second album FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), characterized by its diversity in music genres, debuted atop the U.S. Billboard 200 and produced the Hot 100 number-one singles "SexyBack", "My Love", and "What Goes Around... Comes Around". Established as a solo artist worldwide, his first two albums both exceeded sales of 10 million copies, and he continued producing records and collaborating with other artists. From 2008 through 2012, Timberlake focused on his acting career, effectively putting his music career on hiatus; he held starring roles in the films The Social Network, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, and In Time.
- RnB Archives: 2013 - Trevor Nelson & Justin Timberlakehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015gmql.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015gmql.jpg2016-08-11T17:57:00.000ZTrevor speaks to JT about the UK’s influence on American music and they bond over golfhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044cpx8
RnB Archives: 2013 - Trevor Nelson & Justin Timberlake
- Justin Timberlake is working with The Weekndhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v97v7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v97v7.jpg2016-05-16T08:15:00.000ZJustin Timberlake talks fatherhood, new music, working with Pharrell and The Weeknd on 1xtra breakfast with Twin B & Yasmin Evans.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v97wh
Justin Timberlake is working with The Weeknd
- ‘James Corden has actually got a great voice’ - Justin Timberlake spots a contender to his thronehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tslnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tslnn.jpg2016-05-11T11:49:00.000ZWatch out JT! Corden is stepping up to the mic.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tswgj
‘James Corden has actually got a great voice’ - Justin Timberlake spots a contender to his throne
- Justin Timberlake On Fatherhood, new album and working with The Weekndhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tq5sn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tq5sn.jpg2016-05-11T07:00:00.000ZTwin & Yasmin catch up with Justin Timberlake on his plans for new music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tq5t9
Justin Timberlake On Fatherhood, new album and working with The Weeknd
- ‘It’s like being shot with a tranquiliser dart’ - Justin Timberlake lands in the UKhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tpnby.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tpnby.jpg2016-05-10T09:53:00.000ZJetlag, boozy golf, dodgy accents and Baftas. It’s a miracle we got to interview him at all.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tpnd9
‘It’s like being shot with a tranquiliser dart’ - Justin Timberlake lands in the UK
- Justin Timberlake chats to Trevorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015gmql.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015gmql.jpg2013-02-22T18:01:00.000ZJT talks new album, the BRITs, the UK's influence on American music and The Grammys.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015gnmn
Justin Timberlake chats to Trevor
Cry Me A River
Ayo Technology (feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland)
Rock Your Body
Can't Stop The Feeling!
Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
Mirrors
Live Lounge: Justin Timberlake
