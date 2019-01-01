Roop Kumar Rathod
Roop Kumar Rathod
Roop Kumar Rathod Biography (BBC)
Roop Kumar Rathod is an Indian playback singer and music director.
Roop Kumar Rathod Biography (Wikipedia)
Roop Kumar Rathore is an Indian music director and playback singer
Roop Kumar Rathod Tracks
Maula Mere Maula
Roop Kumar Rathod
Maula Mere Maula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
Maula Mere Maula
Last played on
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
Roop Kumar Rathod
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
Last played on
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (DJ Aditya Samanta Remix)
Roop Kumar Rathod
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (DJ Aditya Samanta Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai (DJ Aditya Samanta Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein
Kumar Sanu
Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cq8wh.jpglink
Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein
Last played on
Tere Liye
Lata Mangeshkar
Tere Liye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Tere Liye
Last played on
Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge
Roop Kumar Rathod
Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge
Last played on
To Chalun
Roop Kumar Rathod
To Chalun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
To Chalun
Last played on
Holi
Roop Kumar Rathod
Holi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
Holi
Last played on
Salaam Aaya
Roop Kumar Rathod
Salaam Aaya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n244s.jpglink
Salaam Aaya
Last played on
