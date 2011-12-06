Franz Nicolay (born 1977) is an American musician and writer. He is best known for playing the accordion and piano in The World/Inferno Friendship Society and keyboards in The Hold Steady from 2005 to 2010 and again from 2016 onwards. He is also notable for founding Anti-Social Music, a composer/performer collective based in New York City, and for performing in the Balkan jazz quartet Guignol.

Nicolay has worked as a producer, arranger, session musician, and collaborator with Mischief Brew, Leftöver Crack, The Dresden Dolls, The Loved Ones, and The Living End. He has performed with Frank Turner, Star Fucking Hipsters, and Against Me!

His book The Humorless Ladies of Border Control, about DIY touring in the former Communist world, was published by The New Press in August 2016. The New York Times named it a "Season's Best Travel Book." His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Slate, The Kenyon Review, The Paris Review Daily, the Los Angeles Review of Books, The Threepenny Review, LitHub, Longreads, Fiction Advocate, The Week, VICE, and elsewhere.