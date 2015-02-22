David HindsBorn 15 June 1956
David Hinds Biography (Wikipedia)
David "Dread" Hinds (born 15 June 1956) is a British musician, the founding member, rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist for the Grammy Award-winning reggae band Steel Pulse.
David Hinds Tracks
Chillin (feat. David Hinds)
Brinsley Forde
Chillin (feat. David Hinds)
Chillin (feat. David Hinds)
Soon Come
David Hinds
Soon Come
Soon Come
