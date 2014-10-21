Nick Wyke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/596a25f5-ff64-450b-83d2-f8d147972b9e
Nick Wyke Tracks
Sort by
Terra da Lua /John of Paris, The New Way
Becki Driscoll, Becki Driscoll, Trad. & Nick Wyke
Terra da Lua /John of Paris, The New Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terra da Lua /John of Paris, The New Way
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
A Handful of Sky
Becki Driscoll, Becki Driscoll, Trad. & Nick Wyke
A Handful of Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Handful of Sky
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Bridgewater And Dorset Hornpipes
Nick Wyke
Bridgewater And Dorset Hornpipes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bridgewater And Dorset Hornpipes
Performer
Last played on
The Torrington Ringers
Nick Wyke
The Torrington Ringers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Torrington Ringers
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist