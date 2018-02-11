Royal Crown Revue (RCR) is a band formed in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. They are often credited with starting the swing revival movement.

The band was founded by Mark Stern, Eddie Nichols and Mando Dorame out of their love of Rockabilly, Punk, Jazz, Blues, Soul and other styles of roots music. Two of Stern's siblings, Jamie and Adam rounded out the group (Mark, Adam and another brother Shawn were members of the punk band Youth Brigade).

After releasing their first album on BYO Records, the band signed with Warner Bros. and parted ways with the Stern brothers. Currently, RCR's lineup consists of singer Eddie Nichols, tenor saxophonist Mando Dorame, and drummer Daniel Glass. The band continues to play to capacity crowds in Australia, Europe and the U.S.

After filming The Mask, RCR began a residency at the landmark Los Angeles club, The Derby, which gained worldwide recognition due mainly to the location's inclusion in the film Swingers. Although the band's music was an instrumental part of The Derby's swing scene, a conflict in their Warner Brothers contract prevented Royal Crown Revue from appearing in the movie.