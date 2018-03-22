Jason EckardtBorn 17 May 1971
Jason Eckardt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Eckardt (born 17 May 1971 in Princeton, New Jersey) is an American composer. He began his musical life playing guitar in heavy metal and jazz bands and abruptly moved to composing after discovering the music of Anton Webern.
Jason Eckardt Tracks
A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, from Book 2: Asarum canadense, "Wild Ginger"
Jason Eckardt
