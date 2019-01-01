Amal Murkus
Amal Murkus (Arabic: أمل مرقس, Hebrew: אמל מורקוס, born 11 July 1968) is a Palestinian singer. Her post-modern music style has a variety of Mediterranean influences. Her first album, Amal, was released in 1998, and her second, Shauq, in 2004. Her songs take inspiration by Palestinian folklore, traditional Arabic heritage, and pop music elements, and express the struggle against the marginalisation and exclusion that Arab Palestinian culture feels.
