Joe DerraneBorn 16 March 1930. Died 22 July 2016
1930-03-16
Joe Derrane (Boston, Massachusetts, 16 March 1930 - 22 July 2016) was an Irish-American button accordion player, known for re-popularizing the D/C# system diatonic button accordion.
The Salamanca & Clancy's Fancy
The Salamanca & Clancy's Fancy
