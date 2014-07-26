Mia MartinaCanadian singer-songwriter. Born 14 January 1984
Mia Martina
1984-01-14
Mia Martina Biography (Wikipedia)
Martine Johnson, better known by her stage name Mia Martina, is a Canadian singer and songwriter. She is known for her hit singles "Stereo Love", "Burning", "Latin Moon" and "Beast". Martina has received Juno Awards nominations for "Stereo Love" and "HeartBreaker", as well as a SOCAN award in 2014 for co-writing "Burning".
Mia Martina Tracks
What About The Love
