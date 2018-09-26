Monika Mauch
Monika Mauch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5960cc5c-a03d-4739-ad2b-85a54b6f627f
Monika Mauch Biography (Wikipedia)
Monika Mauch (Geislingen an der Steige, Baden-Württemberg) is a German soprano.
Mauch specializes in early music and has been described as having a boyish agile voice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monika Mauch Tracks
Sort by
Morning from The Times of Day
Georg Philipp Telemann
Morning from The Times of Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Morning from The Times of Day
Choir
Last played on
Laudate Dominum omnes gentes
Johann Rosenmüller
Laudate Dominum omnes gentes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laudate Dominum omnes gentes
Ensemble
Last played on
Ciaccona from Partita in D minor for solo violin (BWV 1004) and four voices (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ciaccona from Partita in D minor for solo violin (BWV 1004) and four voices (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ciaccona from Partita in D minor for solo violin (BWV 1004) and four voices (excerpt)
Last played on
La Viele i. Quels sons brillans
Christophe Le Menu De Saint-Philibert
La Viele i. Quels sons brillans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Viele i. Quels sons brillans
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist