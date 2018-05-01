Frederic Rzewski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p024vcqp.jpg
1938-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/595d5300-fed7-4f69-ae33-4f2a6d6ed6ee
Frederic Rzewski Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederic Anthony Rzewski ( ZHEF-skee; born April 13, 1938 in Westfield, Massachusetts) is an American composer and virtuoso pianist. His major compositions, which often incorporate social and political themes, include the minimalist Coming Together and the piano variations The People United Will Never Be Defeated!
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frederic Rzewski Performances & Interviews
Frederic Rzewski Tracks
The People United Will Never Be Defeated (Theme and Variations 1-5)
Variations on "The People United Will Never Be Defeated"; Last variation
Coming Together (including Part 2, Attica)
4 North American Ballads (iv) Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues
The People United Will Never Be Defeated! Theme and Variations 1 & 2
Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues (North American Ballads, no.4)
Down by the Riverside
Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues
Attica
Variations on The People United Will Never Be Defeated
Variations on "El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido!" for piano
Rzewski_ 4 Pieces - #4
Short Fantasy on Give Peace a Chance, for piano (after Lennon & McCartney)
Piano Concerto (feat. Ilan Volkov & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
The People United Will Never be Defeated
Flowers
Les Moutons De Panurge
Coming Together
Numbers 29 & 30, Book 5, Nano Sonatas
Reeds
Theme from six variations on 'The People United will never be Defeated!'
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 50: White, Barry, Rzewski & Feldman
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enprzc
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-19T18:48:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0178dz3.jpg
19
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 50: White, Barry, Rzewski & Feldman
Royal Albert Hall
