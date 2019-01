Frederic Anthony Rzewski ( ZHEF-skee; born April 13, 1938 in Westfield, Massachusetts) is an American composer and virtuoso pianist. His major compositions, which often incorporate social and political themes, include the minimalist Coming Together and the piano variations The People United Will Never Be Defeated!

