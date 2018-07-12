William Penfro RowlandsBorn 19 April 1860. Died 22 October 1937
William Penfro Rowlands
1860-04-19
William Penfro Rowlands Biography (Wikipedia)
William Penfro Rowlands (19 April 1860 – 22 October 1937) was a Welsh schoolteacher and composer.
Rowlands was born at Llys y Frân, Maenclochog, Pembrokeshire (Sir Benfro in the Welsh language, hence his middle name). Probably his best-known composition is the hymn-tune "Blaenwern", composed in 1905. As well as being a church musician, Rowlands taught in several schools and was conductor of the Morriston United Choral Society.
He died in Swansea and is buried in Morriston Cemetery, Swansea, plot B11. A memorial stone to the composer was unveiled in March 1998, close to his birthplace.
William Penfro Rowlands Tracks
Blaenwern (Love Divine All Loves Excelling)
Love Divine All Loves Excelling
Charles Wesley
