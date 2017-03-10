Tracey Lee (born October 22, 1970) is an American Hip-Hop artist and entertainment lawyer. He became known in 1997 when his single "The Theme (It's Party Time)", which settled on Billboard’s Top 100 for thirty-seven weeks became an overnight hit. His debut album Many Facez followed on March 25, 1997. As a rising star in hip-hop, Tracey Lee also had the opportunity to be a part of some amazing collaborations with award-winning artists such as Busta Rhymes, Kanye West and the popular recorded track, "Keep Your Hands High", in which he collaborated with The Notorious B.I.G.. Lee also made a Guest Appearance on Changing Faces "Goin' Nowhere" song from the album "All Day, All Night. The success of the music landed Tracey on national television shows such as BET Rap City: The Basement, BET Teen Summit, Keenan Ivory Wayans Show, and HBO Original Series: Arliss. Lee released his latest album "ESQ: The Revelation" in October 2014 on his independent label LLeft Entertainment with distribution from TuneCore.