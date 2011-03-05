Sam Fan Thomas
Sam Fan Thomas (born 1952, Bafoussam) is a Cameroonian musician associated with Makossa. He began in the late 1960s and had his first hit with Rikiatou. His African Typic Collection was an international hit in 1984 and is perhaps his best known album. Thomas began his career in the early 1970s as a guitarist in the Cameroonian band Tigres Noires. He stayed with that band until 1976, when he launched his solo career.
