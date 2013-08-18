Kabir Suman (born Suman Chattopadhyay on 16 March 1949) is an Indian singer, composer, musician, music director, poet, novelist, polyglot, journalist, political activist, TV presenter, and occasional actor. From May 2009 to 2014, he was a member of parliament of India in the 15th Lok Sabha, having been elected from the Jadavpur constituency in Kolkata from All India Trinamool Congress.

He changed his name from Suman Chattopadhyay to Kabir Suman when he converted to Islam as a mark of protest against the killing of Christian missionary Graham Staines by Hindu fundamentalist group Bajrang Dal. He shot to fame in the 1990s with albums such as Tomake Chai (I Want You) and Boshe Anko (Sit-and-Draw).

Kabir Suman was the pioneer of alternative Bengali music around 1991. He advocated a new trend in Bengali Music with songs that were written, composed and sung, all by a single individual. Many contemporary solo artists like Anjan Dutta, Nachiketa Chakraborty, and Rupam Islam tried to follow this trend. He has influenced bands like Chandrabindoo. He is the first singer of Bengali music industry who is a multi-instrumentalist. He plays the piano, guitar, harmonica and the melodica in his live concerts. The majority of his concerts are entirely solo. He is the first Indian musician who has recorded a complete album, where a solo artist has written, composed, sung, recorded, mixed and mastered all the songs.