Doug Riley
1945-04-24
Doug Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Brian "Doug" Riley, CM (April 12, 1945 – August 27, 2007) was a Canadian musician, also known as Dr. Music. He spent two decades with the Famous People Players as its musical director, besides his participation on over 300 album projects in various genres. Riley died of a heart attack on August 27, 2007.
