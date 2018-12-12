For King & Country, stylized as for KING & COUNTRY and formerly known as Joel & Luke as well as Austoville, is a Christian pop duo composed of Australian brothers Joel (born 5 June 1984) and Luke Smallbone (born 22 October 1986). The Nashville-based brothers' 2012 debut record Crave has received praise, and the brothers were declared by Billboard as one of the "New Artists To Watch" for 2012. American Songwriter described them as "Australia's answer to Coldplay."