for KING & COUNTRY
for KING & COUNTRY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/594beb50-0853-4e48-b3b9-b9ce1c3b72c9
for KING & COUNTRY Biography (Wikipedia)
For King & Country, stylized as for KING & COUNTRY and formerly known as Joel & Luke as well as Austoville, is a Christian pop duo composed of Australian brothers Joel (born 5 June 1984) and Luke Smallbone (born 22 October 1986). The Nashville-based brothers' 2012 debut record Crave has received praise, and the brothers were declared by Billboard as one of the "New Artists To Watch" for 2012. American Songwriter described them as "Australia's answer to Coldplay."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
for KING & COUNTRY Tracks
Sort by
Little Drummer Boy
for KING & COUNTRY
Little Drummer Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Fix My Eyes
for KING & COUNTRY
Fix My Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fix My Eyes
Last played on
Busted Heart (Hold On To Me)
for KING & COUNTRY
Busted Heart (Hold On To Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Busted Heart (Hold On To Me)
Last played on
for KING & COUNTRY Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist