Sendelica is a psychedelic rock group from West Wales currently composed of Pete Bingham (guitars and electronics), Glenda Pescado (bass guitar) and Lee Relfe (saxophones) with the addition of Neil Charlie Spragg (drums). The band have also collaborated with a variety of musicians, artists, film makers and performers over the years and, although primarily an instrumental group, with a number of vocalists as well.

Sendelica conspicuously wear their influences on their sleeves and their music has been described as blending "the hypnotic pulse of Can, the impressionistic atmospherics of Pink Floyd, the motorized proto-punk of Neu, the space patrolling guitar pyrotechnics of Jimi Hendrix and the otherworldly ambiences of The Orb." They are also known for drawing inspiration from the local landscapes of Cardigan Bay and the Preseli Mountains and the rich, ancient heritage of the region.

The group’s first EP, TheOwlsHaveEyes, was released in July 2006 on their own FRG Records, with additional vocals by Chris Gibbs and keyboards by Roger Morgan. Over the following years they have prolifically released CD, vinyl and, more recently, cassette albums on various record labels.