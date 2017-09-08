Bobbi HumphreyBorn 25 April 1950
Bobbi Humphrey
1950-04-25
Bobbi Humphrey Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Ann "Bobbi" Humphrey (born April 25, 1950) is an American jazz flutist and singer who plays fusion, jazz-funk, and soul-jazz. She recorded twelve albums and founded the jazz label Paradise Sounds Records. In 1971, she was the first female instrumentalist signed by Blue Note.
