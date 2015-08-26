Florian ZaBach (August 15, 1918 – February 25, 2006) was an American musician and TV personality.

His recording of "The Hot Canary" sold a million copies and reached the top 15 on the Pop charts in 1951. "Believe It or Not" timed his violin performance of "The Flight of the Bumblebee" and wrote, "he plays 12.8 notes per second ... faster than any known violinist in history". He hosted a television show in 1954 that was aired in cities around the world.

In 1960, for his work on television, ZaBach was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6505 Hollywood Blvd.