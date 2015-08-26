Florian ZabachBorn 15 August 1918. Died 25 February 2006
Florian Zabach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/594781ed-4d8e-45b5-bc6e-459a1f4d074e
Florian Zabach Biography (Wikipedia)
Florian ZaBach (August 15, 1918 – February 25, 2006) was an American musician and TV personality.
His recording of "The Hot Canary" sold a million copies and reached the top 15 on the Pop charts in 1951. "Believe It or Not" timed his violin performance of "The Flight of the Bumblebee" and wrote, "he plays 12.8 notes per second ... faster than any known violinist in history". He hosted a television show in 1954 that was aired in cities around the world.
In 1960, for his work on television, ZaBach was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6505 Hollywood Blvd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Florian Zabach Tracks
Sort by
The Hot Canary
Florian Zabach
The Hot Canary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hot Canary
Last played on
Tea For Two
Florian Zabach
Tea For Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tea For Two
Last played on
Hot Canary
Florian Zabach
Hot Canary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Canary
Last played on
Florian Zabach Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist