BengeBorn 1967
Benge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59468e60-b522-4112-8157-39832e8f1a2b
Benge Biography (Wikipedia)
Benge is the artist name of Ben Edwards (born 1967), a musician and producer based in London, England. The main focus of his work is within the experimental electronic music field.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benge Tracks
Sort by
Unary
Benge
Unary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unary
Last played on
1973 Roland SH2000
Benge
1973 Roland SH2000
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1973 Roland SH2000
Last played on
1975 Moog Polymoog
Benge
1975 Moog Polymoog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1975 Moog Polymoog
Last played on
1981 Yamaha Cs70m
Benge
1981 Yamaha Cs70m
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1981 Yamaha Cs70m
Last played on
Benge Links
Back to artist