a.P.A.t.T. (no set pronunciation) is an avant-garde act based in Liverpool, England who are known for a mixture of musical, filmic and multi-disciplinary works. They perform as a live band as well as avant-garde and modern classical projects.

Among other things, they have performed live soundtracks to accompany films such as Nosferatu.; modern classical pieces such as In C by Terry Riley; and in 2013 they performed the premiere of a piece of music composed from the locations of bird droppings falling on large sheets of paper.