a.P.A.t.T.Formed 1997
a.P.A.t.T.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59468158-78cc-4ed6-963e-1540e27a55bd
a.P.A.t.T. Biography (Wikipedia)
a.P.A.t.T. (no set pronunciation) is an avant-garde act based in Liverpool, England who are known for a mixture of musical, filmic and multi-disciplinary works. They perform as a live band as well as avant-garde and modern classical projects.
Among other things, they have performed live soundtracks to accompany films such as Nosferatu.; modern classical pieces such as In C by Terry Riley; and in 2013 they performed the premiere of a piece of music composed from the locations of bird droppings falling on large sheets of paper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
a.P.A.t.T. Tracks
Sort by
Peppercorn Rent
a.P.A.t.T.
Peppercorn Rent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peppercorn Rent
Last played on
The Village Idiot (6 Music Session, 7th Aug 2009)
a.P.A.t.T.
The Village Idiot (6 Music Session, 7th Aug 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avajibber (6 Music Session, 7th Aug 2009)
a.P.A.t.T.
Avajibber (6 Music Session, 7th Aug 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liverwart (6 Music Session, 7th Aug 2009)
a.P.A.t.T.
Liverwart (6 Music Session, 7th Aug 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lickspittle
a.P.A.t.T.
Lickspittle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lickspittle
Last played on
Avajibber
a.P.A.t.T.
Avajibber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avajibber
Last played on
Yes... That's Positive
a.P.A.t.T.
Yes... That's Positive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes... That's Positive
Last played on
Avjiber
a.P.A.t.T.
Avjiber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avjiber
Last played on
Just Because
a.P.A.t.T.
Just Because
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Because
Last played on
Apprentice Attention
a.P.A.t.T.
Apprentice Attention
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apprentice Attention
Last played on
Snowin
a.P.A.t.T.
Snowin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowin
Last played on
Village Idiot
a.P.A.t.T.
Village Idiot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village Idiot
Last played on
Liverwart
a.P.A.t.T.
Liverwart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liverwart
Last played on
a.P.A.t.T. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist