Titán
1992
Titán Biography (Wikipedia)
Titán or "TITAN" is a Mexican electronic band formed in 1992 from the industrial band Melamina Ponderosa, where Emilio Acevedo and Julián Lede first met each other, later Jay de la Cueva (Molotov, Microchips, Fobia, Moderatto) joined the band. They have released four albums, the most recent, Dama in 2016.
