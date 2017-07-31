Alexander RaskatovBorn 9 March 1953
Alexander Raskatov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59430563-63e2-429c-af5e-5d555ab69644
Alexander Raskatov Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Mikhailovich Raskatov (Russian: Алекса́ндр Миха́йлович Раска́тов; born 9 March 1953 in Moscow) is a Russian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Raskatov Tracks
Sort by
5 minutes in the life of W.A.M.
Alexander Raskatov
5 minutes in the life of W.A.M.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
5 minutes in the life of W.A.M.
Orchestra
Last played on
5 Minutes Aus Dem Leben Von W.A.M
Alexander Raskatov
5 Minutes Aus Dem Leben Von W.A.M
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
5 Minutes Aus Dem Leben Von W.A.M
Ensemble
Last played on
Alexander Raskatov Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist