Saves the Day is an American rock band from Princeton, New Jersey, formed in 1994. The band currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Chris Conley, guitarist Arun Bali, bassist Rodrigo Palma, and drummer Dennis Wilson.

After forming under the name Sefler in 1994, Saves the Day released their debut studio album, Can't Slow Down, in 1998. It was followed by Through Being Cool (1999), which featured their first single, "Shoulder to the Wheel". Stay What You Are was released in 2001, peaking at number 100 on the Billboard 200. It spawned two successful music videos on MTV2, for the singles "At Your Funeral" and "Freakish", and has since sold 300,000 copies. After the success of Stay What You Are, Saves the Day signed to Dreamworks Records, who co-released their next studio album, In Reverie, with Vagrant Records. The album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 and number 4 on the Independent Albums chart. Their latest LP, titled '9', was released on October 26 in 2018.