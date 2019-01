Trude Eick (born 23 April 1969 in Drammen raised in Hof, Vestfold, Norway) is a Norwegian musician (French horn and electronics) and composer, known from different forms of music, in which she plays regular repertoire as well as free improvisation. She is the sister of musicians Mathias Eick and Johannes Eick.

